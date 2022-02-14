Creightons (LON:CRL) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Creightons Plc (LON:CRL)’s share price traded down 6.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 67.59 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 71 ($0.96). 486,839 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 191,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76 ($1.03).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 83.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £49.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.66.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a GBX 0.15 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. Creightons’s payout ratio is 0.22%.

In other news, insider Paul Forster sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.38), for a total transaction of £15,300 ($20,703.65). Also, insider Martin Stevens sold 70,000 shares of Creightons stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.35), for a total transaction of £70,000 ($94,722.60). In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,430,000.

Creightons Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets toiletries and fragrances in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers haircare, skincare, bath and body, wellbeing, and male grooming products. The company also offers private label products for high street retailers and supermarket chains; and engages in contract manufacturing business on behalf of third-party brand owners.

