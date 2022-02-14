CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Brookline Capital Acquisition

Analysts at Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 137.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company.

Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.92.

NASDAQ CRSP traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,417. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.15 and a 200 day moving average of $94.03. CRISPR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $55.35 and a twelve month high of $169.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 2.10.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 158,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,579,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 63.9% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,438 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

