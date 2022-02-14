Critical Comparison: Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) and Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) and Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Mercantile Bank and Central Pacific Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercantile Bank 0 0 1 0 3.00 Central Pacific Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50

Mercantile Bank presently has a consensus target price of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.77%. Central Pacific Financial has a consensus target price of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.91%. Given Mercantile Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Mercantile Bank is more favorable than Central Pacific Financial.

Volatility & Risk

Mercantile Bank has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central Pacific Financial has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Mercantile Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Central Pacific Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Mercantile Bank pays out 32.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Central Pacific Financial pays out 35.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mercantile Bank has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Central Pacific Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.8% of Mercantile Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.4% of Central Pacific Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Mercantile Bank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Central Pacific Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mercantile Bank and Central Pacific Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercantile Bank $199.71 million 2.96 $59.02 million $3.68 10.24 Central Pacific Financial $261.82 million 3.12 $79.89 million $2.84 10.28

Central Pacific Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Mercantile Bank. Mercantile Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Central Pacific Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mercantile Bank and Central Pacific Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercantile Bank 29.55% 13.87% 1.29% Central Pacific Financial 30.51% 14.46% 1.11%

Summary

Central Pacific Financial beats Mercantile Bank on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services. The Treasury segment involves in managing company’s investment securities portfolio and wholesale funding activities. The All Others segment consists electronic banking, data processing, and management of bank owned properties. The company was founded on February 1, 1982 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.