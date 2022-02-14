Critical Review: Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) & Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) and Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.4% of Microchip Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Microchip Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Arteris and Microchip Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arteris 0 1 4 0 2.80 Microchip Technology 0 4 14 1 2.84

Arteris presently has a consensus price target of $29.80, indicating a potential upside of 82.82%. Microchip Technology has a consensus price target of $98.61, indicating a potential upside of 38.51%. Given Arteris’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Arteris is more favorable than Microchip Technology.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arteris and Microchip Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arteris N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Microchip Technology $5.44 billion 7.28 $349.40 million $1.70 41.88

Microchip Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Arteris.

Profitability

This table compares Arteris and Microchip Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arteris N/A N/A N/A Microchip Technology 14.95% 38.94% 13.17%

Summary

Microchip Technology beats Arteris on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arteris Company Profile

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products. The Technology Licensing segment offers license fees and royalties associated with technology licenses for the use of SuperFlash embedded flash and Smartbits one time programmable technologies. The company was founded on February 14, 1989 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

