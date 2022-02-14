Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.45 and last traded at $13.52. 1,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.

CROMF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.75 to C$19.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.17.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It invests in retail stores, offices, and commercial mixed-use buildings. It also acquires grocery and drug store anchored retail properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2006 and is headquartered in New Glasgow, Canada.

