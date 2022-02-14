Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.030-$3.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.67 billion-$1.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion.Cross Country Healthcare also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.320-$1.420 EPS.
NASDAQ:CCRN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.73. 336,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,151. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.83 million, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.11. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Several brokerages recently commented on CCRN. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.71.
About Cross Country Healthcare
Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.
