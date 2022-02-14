Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.320-$1.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $630 million-$640 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $587.14 million.Cross Country Healthcare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.030-$3.030 EPS.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,151. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Cross Country Healthcare has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $30.40. The stock has a market cap of $825.83 million, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CCRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCRN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 7,342 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $707,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 21,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 9,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.