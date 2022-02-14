Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.320-$1.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $630 million-$640 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $587.14 million.Cross Country Healthcare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.030-$3.030 EPS.
Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,151. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Cross Country Healthcare has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $30.40. The stock has a market cap of $825.83 million, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.11.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CCRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.71.
About Cross Country Healthcare
Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.
