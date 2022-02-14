Crown Achieves Market Capitalization of $936,571.03 (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 14th. Crown has a market capitalization of $936,571.03 and approximately $587.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Crown has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Crown coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0322 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,581.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $337.04 or 0.00773368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.27 or 0.00218616 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004706 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00021616 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 29,040,976 coins. The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

