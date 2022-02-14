Crust (CRU) Price Tops $42.40 on Exchanges

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. During the last week, Crust has traded flat against the US dollar. Crust has a total market cap of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust coin can now be purchased for $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crust alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00009276 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00069234 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005873 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.67 or 0.00340506 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 65.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 53.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.