CryptEx (CRX) Price Hits $5.58 on Major Exchanges

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One CryptEx coin can now be bought for $5.58 or 0.00013213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CryptEx has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar. CryptEx has a market capitalization of $474,435.71 and $4,917.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryptEx alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42,244.56 or 1.00003612 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00064644 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004003 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00021938 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002541 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00019499 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.06 or 0.00367064 BTC.

CryptEx Profile

CryptEx (CRYPTO:CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

CryptEx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.