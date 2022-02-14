CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.59 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) will announce sales of $28.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for CS Disco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.46 million and the highest is $28.80 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CS Disco will report full-year sales of $109.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $108.99 million to $109.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $141.39 million, with estimates ranging from $138.23 million to $142.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CS Disco.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LAW. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CS Disco from $71.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on CS Disco from $61.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CS Disco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.64.

In other CS Disco news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 9,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $310,953.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $61,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,330,940 shares of company stock valued at $66,480,820.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in CS Disco by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in CS Disco in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LAW opened at $36.38 on Monday. CS Disco has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $69.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.06.

About CS Disco

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

