CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Short Interest Down 49.0% in January

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 49.0% from the January 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Joseph R. Nerges acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $25,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 9,545 shares of company stock worth $80,817. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

CSP stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.00. The stock had a trading volume of 37,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $35.15 million, a PE ratio of 58.87 and a beta of 1.67. CSP has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $11.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.47.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 1.24%.

CSP Company Profile

CSP, Inc engages in developing and marketing information technology integration solutions advanced security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems. It operates through the following segments: High Performance Products and Technology Solutions. The High Performance Products segment designs, manufactures, and delivers products and services to customers that require specialized cyber security services, networking, and signal processing products.

