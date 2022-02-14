CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 2.40% of CSW Industrials worth $48,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in CSW Industrials by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CSW Industrials by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CSW Industrials by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

CSWI opened at $113.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.14 and a 12-month high of $145.50.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $136.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.14 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 14.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.95%.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 9,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.69, for a total value of $1,320,606.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.77, for a total transaction of $256,986.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,751 shares of company stock worth $2,476,726 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.

