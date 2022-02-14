Cubiex Hits 24-Hour Volume of $117.00 (CBIX)

Cubiex (CURRENCY:CBIX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. During the last seven days, Cubiex has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. Cubiex has a market capitalization of $92,785.09 and $117.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cubiex coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00044102 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,941.78 or 0.06895395 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,703.31 or 1.00094427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00049176 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00049055 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006304 BTC.

Cubiex Coin Profile

Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports . The official website for Cubiex is www.cubiex.com . The official message board for Cubiex is medium.com/@CubiexeSports

Buying and Selling Cubiex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cubiex directly using U.S. dollars.

