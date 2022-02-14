Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 10,129 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,129 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,668,639,000 after purchasing an additional 333,312 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,050,152,000 after purchasing an additional 32,212 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $812,608,000 after purchasing an additional 404,567 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,174,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $710,883,000 after purchasing an additional 19,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,018,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $616,348,000 after purchasing an additional 130,619 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.53, for a total transaction of $63,753.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total value of $4,638,267.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,195 shares of company stock valued at $22,384,716 over the last 90 days. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on REGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $726.11.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $638.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $686.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $625.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $623.06.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.83 by $3.89. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 67.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

