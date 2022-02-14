Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $8.86 Million Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,860 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,755 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $8,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,013,802 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $674,764,000 after acquiring an additional 431,689 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,270,243 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $272,963,000 after buying an additional 411,501 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,820,651 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $230,810,000 after buying an additional 105,636 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,996,668 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $155,377,000 after buying an additional 720,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,568,815 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $133,203,000 after buying an additional 725,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

AEM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.95.

AEM opened at $49.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $74.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.72.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.