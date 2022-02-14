Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,877 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,326 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 280.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27,263 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 34.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.24.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total value of $59,502,724.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 962,388 shares of company stock valued at $334,583,100. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA stock opened at $369.77 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $362.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $363.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $306.00 and a 52-week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

