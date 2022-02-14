Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 130,562 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 199.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 130,562 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of Brown & Brown worth $10,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

BRO opened at $66.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.45. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.91 and a 1 year high of $70.75. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BRO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.