Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 92.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $10,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,886,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,394,000 after buying an additional 967,581 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth $312,463,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 357.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,513,000 after buying an additional 571,161 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,824,118,000 after buying an additional 451,827 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth $181,029,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

NYSE SPGI opened at $387.66 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $322.37 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $442.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $445.13.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on S&P Global from $494.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $478.75.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.