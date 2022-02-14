Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,295 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Terex worth $9,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $42.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.70. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.90 million. Terex had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.90%.

TEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.58.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

