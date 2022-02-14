Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,109 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $8,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 35.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,215,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,374,000 after buying an additional 319,530 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 30.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,935,000 after buying an additional 172,930 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 15.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 422,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,207,000 after buying an additional 55,752 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 20.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 415,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,379,000 after buying an additional 71,110 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 2.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 363,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,010,000 after buying an additional 9,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total transaction of $252,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $418.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $435.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $474.70. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $338.79 and a fifty-two week high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.56%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $518.43.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics & Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

