Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,044 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 143,092 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $10,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in HP by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 36,550 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HP by 45.9% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 121,730 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 38,310 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in HP by 132.6% during the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,156 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 12,060 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HP by 5.9% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 29,753 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in HP by 11.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 93,727 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

In other HP news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 17,166 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $654,024.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $1,286,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 192,427 shares of company stock valued at $6,956,950. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $37.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.48. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.96 and a 12-month high of $39.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. HP’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital raised their target price on HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.15.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

