Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 122,551 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 38.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,409 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 122,551 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,248,875 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $121,461,000 after purchasing an additional 922,349 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 552,100 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $29,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 60,008 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 7,515 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,973,834 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $317,736,000 after buying an additional 45,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 18,429 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

NYSE VZ opened at $53.32 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $223.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.65 and a 200-day moving average of $53.32.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In other news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

