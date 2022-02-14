Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 14,878 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,878 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $9,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 375,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,822,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 167,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after buying an additional 16,636 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 286,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,903,000 after buying an additional 144,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of PPG opened at $149.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.42. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $132.10 and a one year high of $182.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.65.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PPG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.77.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.