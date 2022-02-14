Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 28,270 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 28,270 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $10,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of V.F. by 3.2% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in V.F. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its position in V.F. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in V.F. by 2.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in V.F. by 4.8% in the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

NYSE:VFC opened at $60.74 on Monday. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $60.53 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

