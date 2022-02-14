Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,252 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of Equitable worth $8,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Equitable by 714.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Equitable by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Equitable by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Equitable by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 34,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Equitable by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQH stock opened at $34.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.70 and a 200 day moving average of $32.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.58. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.14 and a 52 week high of $37.13.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $473,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $42,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,398,520. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EQH. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

