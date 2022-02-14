Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF)’s share price rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.72 and last traded at $8.63. Approximately 398,014 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 693,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CURLF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from $18.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Curaleaf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Curaleaf from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.94.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.04.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

