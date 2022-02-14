Curate (XCUR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.17 Million

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. In the last week, Curate has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Curate has a market capitalization of $19.67 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curate coin can now be bought for about $2.36 or 0.00005571 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Curate alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003896 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00037182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.33 or 0.00104736 BTC.

Curate Coin Profile

Curate (CRYPTO:XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,342,033 coins. The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curate is curate.style

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Curate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Curate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.