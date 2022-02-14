CVCoin Price Tops $0.0763 on Major Exchanges (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 14th. One CVCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0763 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges. CVCoin has a total market capitalization of $944,338.15 and approximately $9,524.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CVCoin has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00044042 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,010.39 or 0.06906941 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,518.63 or 0.99847583 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00048112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00048508 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006182 BTC.

About CVCoin

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network

CVCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

