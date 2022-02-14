CVI Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 600,000 Agrico Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RICO)

CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agrico Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RICO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,006,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned about 3.31% of Agrico Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Agrico Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $13,627,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agrico Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $11,978,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agrico Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $11,011,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Agrico Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $5,223,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agrico Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $4,254,000. Institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Agrico Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:RICO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.08. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,073. Agrico Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $10.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05.

Agrico Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Agrico Acquisition Corp. is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agrico Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Agrico Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agrico Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.