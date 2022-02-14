CVI Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 495,000 Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc (NASDAQ:MEOAU)

CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc (NASDAQ:MEOAU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 495,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,128,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MEOAU. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $8,737,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $4,397,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $10,360,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $2,569,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $10,360,000.

NASDAQ:MEOAU traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.25. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.34. Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $11.50.

