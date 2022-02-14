CVI Holdings LLC Has $5.13 Million Stock Position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG)

CVI Holdings LLC raised its holdings in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,460 shares during the quarter. CVI Holdings LLC owned 7.66% of First Reserve Sustainable Growth worth $5,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRSG. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,635,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $696,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,882,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSG traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.86. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,148. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $10.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

