CVI Holdings LLC Invests $5.05 Million in DTRT Health Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DTRTU)

CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DTRTU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DTRTU. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in DTRT Health Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in DTRT Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in DTRT Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DTRT Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DTRT Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $757,000.

Shares of DTRTU remained flat at $$10.11 during mid-day trading on Monday. DTRT Health Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $10.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14.

