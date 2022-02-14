CVI Holdings LLC Makes New $3.89 Million Investment in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC)

CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned about 0.93% of DiamondHead at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in DiamondHead in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,445,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in DiamondHead in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DiamondHead in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in DiamondHead in the third quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in DiamondHead by 227.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 950,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 660,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

DHHC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,670. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.25.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

