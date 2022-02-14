CVI Holdings LLC Makes New $4.94 Million Investment in GigInternational1 Inc (NASDAQ:GIW)

CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of GigInternational1 Inc (NASDAQ:GIW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.85% of GigInternational1 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 during the third quarter valued at about $4,955,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in GigInternational1 in the third quarter worth approximately $12,091,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GigInternational1 in the third quarter worth approximately $1,974,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in GigInternational1 in the third quarter worth approximately $4,228,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in GigInternational1 in the third quarter worth approximately $10,317,000. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GigInternational1 stock remained flat at $$9.96 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,067. GigInternational1 Inc has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89.

GigInternational1 Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. GigInternational1 Inc is based in Palo Alto, California.

