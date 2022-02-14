CVI Holdings LLC Makes New $5.78 Million Investment in Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW)

CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,775,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.55% of Shapeways as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Shapeways in the third quarter valued at $120,000. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shapeways alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on SHPW shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Shapeways from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Shapeways from $12.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shapeways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of Shapeways stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,441. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.32. Shapeways has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $12.81.

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $7.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 million.

About Shapeways

Shapeways Inc is a digital manufacturing industry combining with manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to transform digital designs into physical products. Shapeways Inc, formerly known as Galileo Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shapeways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shapeways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.