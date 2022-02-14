CVI Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Alpine Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:REVEU)

CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:REVEU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,032,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REVEU. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,663,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Acquisition during the third quarter worth $6,643,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in Alpine Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $403,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $5,012,000.
REVEU stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 691. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.45. Alpine Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $11.21.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alpine Acquisition (REVEU)
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
- Why These 3 Companies Crushed Earnings
- Starbucks is Ready to Perk Up
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REVEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpine Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:REVEU).
Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.