CVI Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Alpine Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:REVEU)

CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:REVEU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,032,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REVEU. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,663,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Acquisition during the third quarter worth $6,643,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in Alpine Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $403,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $5,012,000.

REVEU stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 691. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.45. Alpine Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $11.21.

