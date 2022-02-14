CVI Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in WinVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:WINVU)

CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in WinVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:WINVU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,087,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in WinVest Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,204,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in WinVest Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $9,207,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in WinVest Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $7,203,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in WinVest Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $5,848,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in WinVest Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $4,116,000.

NASDAQ WINVU traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $9.85. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,513. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17. WinVest Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $11.19.

