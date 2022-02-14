CVI Holdings LLC Raises Stock Position in Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI)

CVI Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 548,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,390 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC owned 2.12% of Environmental Impact Acquisition worth $5,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENVI. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Environmental Impact Acquisition alerts:

ENVI traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $8.82. The company had a trading volume of 643 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,577. Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $10.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.74.

In other Environmental Impact Acquisition news, Director Matthew Alan Walker acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Environmental Impact Acquisition Profile

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Environmental Impact Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Environmental Impact Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.