Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 47.8% from the January 15th total of 2,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,188 shares during the period. 1.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CELP stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,862. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.05. Cypress Environmental Partners has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $3.59.

Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Cypress Environmental Partners had a negative return on equity of 5,487.48% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $32.43 million for the quarter.

Cypress Environmental Partners Company Profile

Cypress Environmental Partners LP engages in the provision of essential midstream services. The firm’s services include pipeline inspection, integrity and hydrostatic testing services to energy companies and vendors. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline Inspection, Pipeline & Process and Water & Environmental Services.

