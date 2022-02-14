Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. Sells 399,210 Shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB)

Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. lowered its holdings in Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,418,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399,210 shares during the period. Investcorp Credit Management BDC comprises 5.4% of Cyrus Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. owned about 23.77% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC worth $18,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 330,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 36,846 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $704,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 18.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Investcorp Credit Management BDC alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of ICMB stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.37. 292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.36 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.50. Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $6.58.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio is -428.57%.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.