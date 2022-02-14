Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) CTO Sells $302,200.00 in Stock

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $302,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Cytek BioSciences stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,007,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,225. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.74 and its 200 day moving average is $20.49. Cytek BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $28.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTKB. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Cytek BioSciences by 2,465.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cytek BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Cytek BioSciences Company Profile

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

