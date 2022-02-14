D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,322 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the period. D.R. Horton accounts for about 0.5% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,327,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,385,145,000 after buying an additional 122,901 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.3% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 8,599,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,138,000 after buying an additional 272,169 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.4% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 4,322,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,974,000 after buying an additional 58,794 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,649,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,438,000 after purchasing an additional 57,895 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,286,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,757,000 after purchasing an additional 35,205 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.21.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total value of $46,826.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $3,783,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,470 shares of company stock worth $12,575,686. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.47. 12,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,100,186. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.57 and a 1-year high of $110.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 6.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.49.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.22%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

