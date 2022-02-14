Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.290-$0.290 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.06 billion-$9.06 billion.
Daiichi Sankyo stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.51. The company had a trading volume of 34,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,672. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day moving average is $24.18. Daiichi Sankyo has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.94.
