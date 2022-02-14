Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.290-$0.290 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.06 billion-$9.06 billion.

Daiichi Sankyo stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.51. The company had a trading volume of 34,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,672. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day moving average is $24.18. Daiichi Sankyo has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.94.

Daiichi Sankyo Company Profile

Daiichi Sankyo Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals. Its products include drugs for the field of oncology such as Trastuzumab deruxtecan, Anti-HER3-ADC, Quizartinib, Milademetan, Valemetostat, Pexidartinib, Edoxaban, Prasugel, and Microgabalin. The company was founded on September 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

