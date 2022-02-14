DAOventures (DVD) Price Reaches $0.0395 on Exchanges

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last week, DAOventures has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DAOventures coin can currently be bought for $0.0395 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOventures has a market capitalization of $363,108.92 and approximately $1,069.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005121 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000219 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00009829 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00009406 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003445 BTC.

DAOventures Profile

DAOventures (DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures . DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

Buying and Selling DAOventures

