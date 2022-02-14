Databroker Trading Down 12.4% Over Last Week (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Databroker coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0732 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Databroker has a market cap of $6.18 million and $6,981.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Databroker has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003928 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00037437 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00105282 BTC.

About Databroker

Databroker (DTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,462,572 coins. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Buying and Selling Databroker

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

