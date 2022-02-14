Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Sells $6,382,125.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Dev Ittycheria sold 37,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.19, for a total value of $6,382,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dev Ittycheria also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 4th, Dev Ittycheria sold 3,750 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.86, for a total value of $531,975.00.

DDOG traded down $3.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $164.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,197,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,108,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,173.84 and a beta of 1.17. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $199.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Datadog by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Datadog from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Datadog from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.15.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

