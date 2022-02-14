DECOIN (DTEP) Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 14th. DECOIN has a total market capitalization of $6.63 million and $78.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DECOIN has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One DECOIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DECOIN Coin Profile

DTEP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 79,260,094 coins and its circulating supply is 56,362,996 coins. DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io . DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DECOIN

