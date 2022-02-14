Deeper Network (DPR) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.33 Million

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 14th. Deeper Network has a total market capitalization of $102.99 million and $1.33 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Deeper Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0993 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Deeper Network Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,755,621 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

