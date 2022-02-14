DeepOnion (ONION) Trading 13.7% Higher Over Last Week

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $3.67 million and $4,144.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000372 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000375 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00014943 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00008102 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,634,022 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.